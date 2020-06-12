140 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everett, WA

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
849 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
38 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
Holly
8 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Cascade View
11 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1013 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
Holly
20 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
965 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westmont
5 Units Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
980 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1025 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
1 of 84

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Silver Lake
7 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
928 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Silver Lake
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
934 sqft
Welcome home to Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Everett, Washington, this apartment community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Forest Park
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven
4632 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
850 sqft
Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.

Everett rents declined moderately over the past month

Everett rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Everett's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Everett, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    As rents have increased slightly in Everett, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Everett.
    • While Everett's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

