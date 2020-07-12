/
/
/
everett mall south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Everett Mall South, Everett, WA
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Results within 1 mile of Everett Mall South
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Court
11207 9th Pl W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
984 sqft
Charming apartment buildings on 5 acres of land. Close to Silver Lake and several schools. Apartments have balcony/patio, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit W/D. Assigned parking, sports court and on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WALake Stickney, WAMill Creek, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA