Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

15 Furnished Apartments for rent in Everett, WA

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Holly
24 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Cascade View
9 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westmont
2 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1410 West Casino Road Unit A5
1410 West Casino Road, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
581 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in the Westmont neighborhood in Everett.
Results within 1 mile of Everett

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Lake
1 Unit Available
3301 108th Street SE
3301 108th Street Southeast, Eastmont, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
Fully Furnished Executive Suite - 6.2 Miles From Boeing, for a 15 minute commute!! $1650 P/Month or $600 P/ Week... Available today!! This furnished suite features a fully functioning kitchen, with marble flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B
12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Everett
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Harbour Pointe
18 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Everett
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
$
12 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
852 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
17303 Schuhs Ln
17303 Schuhs Lane, Lake Goodwin, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Lakeside Living: Spacious 2Bed/1Bath Private Entrance Mother-in-Law Unit at Beautiful Lake Goodwin.
Rent Report
Everett

June 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Everett rents declined moderately over the past month

Everett rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Everett's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Everett, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    As rents have increased slightly in Everett, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Everett.
    • While Everett's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

