AL
/
WA
/
everett
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Everet... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
861 sqft
Located close to downtown Everett and within a mile of Interstate 5, this lakeside community offers apartments boasting their own patio/balcony, fully fitted kitchens, and built-in fireplaces. Enjoy the on-site parking and clubhouse facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
860 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Forest Park
Woodhaven
4632 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
8305 5th Ave W
8305 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Bosna Townhomes - Property Id: 307888 Release your inner chef and whip up Sunday brunch, or pop, pop, pop! Cozy up with a bowl of fresh popcorn and Netflix.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
820 Cady Rd #G-106
820 Cady Rd, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
955 sqft
Pet Friendly HOME!!!! $750 OFF RENT! READY NOW!!! - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** $750 OFF 1st Month's RENT! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom first floor - Village by the Lake Condo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Westmont
10 E Casino Rd 17
10 East Casino Road, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
Unit 17 Available 07/15/20 E Casino Road - Property Id: 315115 Corner unit - attached 2 cars garage 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer and dryer inside the unit. In great condition. Rent include Water, Sewer, and Garbage. $1650.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven
1204 58th Pl SW
1204 58th Place Southwest, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1465 sqft
Everett Merrill Creek Rambler - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and two car garage. Corner lot, with spacious open floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valley View
7611 Ridgewood Drive Unit B
7611 Ridgewood Drive, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
777 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cascade View
215 100th St SW
215 100th Street Southwest, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1089 sqft
Spacious,light filled Ground Floor, 3 Bdrm/ 2 Bath End Unit in Broadway Condominiums. Comfortable master suite w/ Walk-in Closet & full bath. Generous sized living room w/ cozy fireplace & slider to the private patio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Everett
1027 Lombard Avenue
1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1038 sqft
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Forest Park
1108 57th Street SE Unit B
1108 57th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1604 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Everett! - Come see this 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
423 – 75th Street SE #B29
423 75th Street Southeast, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Condo With Beautiful Lake Views *Available Now* - This top floor unit has been recently remodeled and has beautiful views of Lake Beverly from it's private deck.
City Guide for Everett, WA

Greetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how ‘bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle’s little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...

Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Everett, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Everett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEverett 3 BedroomsEverett Accessible ApartmentsEverett Apartments with BalconyEverett Apartments with GarageEverett Apartments with GymEverett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEverett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEverett Apartments with ParkingEverett Apartments with PoolEverett Apartments with Washer-DryerEverett Cheap PlacesEverett Dog Friendly ApartmentsEverett Furnished ApartmentsEverett Pet Friendly PlacesEverett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHollyEverett Mall SouthCascade ViewPort GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College