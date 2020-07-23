/
island county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
160 Apartments for rent in Island County, WA📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Northeast Albion Street
102 Northeast Albion Street, Coupeville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful, Spacious 4 Bedroom - 2.75 Bath house located on a quiet secluded street in Coupeville, just a stone's throw away from all that Whidbey has to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1246 Lanyard Loop #1
1246 Northwest Lanyard Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath and One Car Garage - W/D in unit, Fireplace, Patio, Garage, No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977165)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
485 SW Bayshore B302
485 Southwest Bayshore Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1117 sqft
(P469) OAK HARBOR-Waterview Condo in Beautiful Oak Harbor Location!!!-NAS WHIDBEY - 3 bedroom 1.75 bath condo with deck, storage and water VIEW!! Refrigerator, Range/oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer. 485 SW Bayshore #B302, Oak Harbor, WA 98277.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5577 Langley Rd.
5577 Langley Road, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1398 sqft
Charming 2 Story Langley 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 4.5 acres of private wooded space. Large back deck and space to garden. Some shared outdoor storage is available for tenant use.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
653 SW 1st Ave
653 Southwest 1st Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2124 sqft
653 SW 1st Ave Available 08/19/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage - This lovely home is 2124 square feet and features two living rooms and a loft. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1405 Roxlin Drive
1405 Roxlin Drive, Freeland, WA
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
Furnished Freeland Basement Studio - This fully furnished Freeland lower level basement studio has everything you need. Close to downtown Freeland, Water, septic, power and propane included in rent. Wifi available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 Forest Glen Rd.
1131 Forest Glen Road, Island County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4271 N. Northgate Drive
4271 Northgate Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
924 sqft
(P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and wood stove included.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 Halsey Drive
1273 Halsey Dr, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1885 sqft
1273 Halsey Drive Available 09/07/20 Custom Admirals Cove Home! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pacific Northwest craftsman style home has exquisite fir & maple throughout w/ partial view of the Sound, Olympics & shipping lanes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201
75 Northwest Columbia Drive, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
75 NW Columbia Dr. #B201 Available 08/27/20 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with detached garage! - This apartment has it all! It is located close to town and base just of Oak Harbor Rd.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1640 SW Mulberry Pl. C301
1640 SW Mulberry Pl, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Application pending! (P638) Top Floor Condo with Private Deck! - Application pending! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 1.75 bath on 3rd floor features spacious living area, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3229 N Whitney Dr.
3229 Whitney Dr, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
700 sqft
Application Pending!! (P412) Cozy 2 Bedroom with Fenced Back Yard and Garage! - (P412) 2 bedroom home with 3/4 Bath. Home features fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, electric baseboard heat and a one car attached garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
730 SE 8th St A201
730 Southeast 8th Avenue, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
730 SE 8th Ave. A201 - 900 Sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1143 SW KALEETON LOOP #2
1143 Southwest Kaleeton Loop, Oak Harbor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1650 sqft
Application Pending!! (P660) Great 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhouse! Pets Negotiable! - 3 bedroom / 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
30875 State Route 20 Unit J2
30875 Washington Highway 20, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
(P468) 2 Bedroom Townhouse with Garage. Call today to schedule your viewing! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse located in a great location central to everything! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer are included.
1 of 37
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7220 Fiske Rd
7220 Fiske Road, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3500 sqft
3500 sq.ft Home- Perfect Home/Work Space and Includes Most Utilities!! - This property boasts nearly 3500 square feet with the main house and finished outbuilding.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1906 Swantown Ave
1906 Swantown Rd, Island County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Sweet Swantown West Beach View Home - Incredible Views from this 2 bedroom single level home at the end of Swantown right off West Beach.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1700 SW Mulberry Place A301
1700 Southwest Mulberry Place, Oak Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
961 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Built in 2006 this home still looks brand new. Kitchen has updated matching stainless steel appliances, along with plenty of counter and cabinet space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3245 Venturi Way - Studio
3245 Venturi Way, Island County, WA
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
Attached, cute and private studio available for a single occupant in Langley, WA. Close to downtown Langley, ferry and local grocery stores. 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom and an extra bedroom that can be used for a living room or office.
1 of 8
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
5934 Sundown Lane
5934 Sundown Ln, Island County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1712 sqft
Great Location With Large Yard! - This lovely Freeland home is not to be missed! Three bedrooms and one and a quarter baths with wood floors and fireplace in the living room. This 1700 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Island County
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Harbour Pointe
On the Green
12303 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1231 sqft
We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Mukilteo, Washington, next to Harbour Pointe Golf Club. Our exceptional homes feature a variety of outstanding apartment features and finish options.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
4 Units Available
Courtyard
5010 84th Street Southwest, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1074 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courtyard in Mukilteo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
10 Units Available
Harbour Pointe
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,162
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
5 Units Available
Harbour Pointe
Carvel Harbour Pointe
4500 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to Alderwood Mall, Harbour Pointe Golf Club and schools. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour gym,and 24-hour concierge. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, dishwasher and patio/balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Island County area include Shoreline Community College, Skagit Valley College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Western Washington University, and University of Washington-Tacoma Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
