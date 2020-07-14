Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking playground bbq/grill garage

Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5. Forest Park and Claremont Village are close to the property, as are large employers including Boeing, Providence Regional Medical Center and Naval Station Everett.



Our one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature modern, spacious living areas and a private patio or balcony. As a resident, you'll enjoy the picnic area with BBQ, pet park, playground, and community garden. We offer garages and extra storage for your convenience. An ideal location and so many great amenities, make Woodhaven Apartments the perfect place to call home.