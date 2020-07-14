All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Woodhaven

Open Now until 5:30pm
4632 Fowler Ave · (425) 366-7266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4632 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA 98203
South Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodhaven.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5. Forest Park and Claremont Village are close to the property, as are large employers including Boeing, Providence Regional Medical Center and Naval Station Everett.

Our one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature modern, spacious living areas and a private patio or balcony. As a resident, you'll enjoy the picnic area with BBQ, pet park, playground, and community garden. We offer garages and extra storage for your convenience. An ideal location and so many great amenities, make Woodhaven Apartments the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200 non-refundable pet deposit ($250 for additional pet)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Call for breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodhaven have any available units?
Woodhaven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodhaven have?
Some of Woodhaven's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodhaven currently offering any rent specials?
Woodhaven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodhaven pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodhaven is pet friendly.
Does Woodhaven offer parking?
Yes, Woodhaven offers parking.
Does Woodhaven have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodhaven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodhaven have a pool?
No, Woodhaven does not have a pool.
Does Woodhaven have accessible units?
No, Woodhaven does not have accessible units.
Does Woodhaven have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodhaven does not have units with dishwashers.

