28 Apartments for rent in Arlington, WA📍
$
20 Units Available
Villas at Arlington
3318 185th Place Northeast, Arlington, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1108 sqft
We are pleased to offer virtual leasing options in order to help you find your new home during this challenging time.
1 Unit Available
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65
18222 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1020 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
18222 Smokey Point Blvd #65 Available 07/08/20 CHELSEA VILLAGE TOWNHOUSE - OPEN HOUSE EVERY SATURDAY & SUNDAY 10 - 4PM MAKE THIS YOUR HOME SWEET HOME! Reserve this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome at Chelsea Village in Arlington, Washington.
Gleneagle
1 Unit Available
17404 Ironwood St
17404 Ironwood Street, Arlington, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1162 sqft
Glen Eagle Home - 3 bedroom rambler in Glen Eagle, close to playground, golf and schools, fenced back yard, private setting, bright interior, 2 car garage, heated garage, security system, gas heat & fireplace, living & dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
17900 Smokey Point Blvd.
17900 Smokey Point Boulevard, Arlington, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
848 sqft
Rambler 2 bed 1 bath Duplex with carport - This clean and spacious 2 bed 1 bath duplex is move-in ready! Unit offers an open living room/ dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and one full bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Arlington
$
41 Units Available
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1297 sqft
The Lodge Apartments in Marysville, WA offers an exceptional retreat from the day-to-day, with brand new apartment homes in the perfectly located Smokey Point area.
Lakewood
13 Units Available
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Everett Naval Station, COSTCO, Target, Marshalls and Best Buy. Community includes 24-hour emergency maintenance, basketball court and gym. Units feature white appliances, tile kitchens and more.
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
17625 26th Dr NE
17625 26th Dr NE, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2384 sqft
Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home In Wandering Winds - ~ $2,650 ~ Brand new home in the Wandering Winds development. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with an open floor plan consisting of 2384 square feet and a gas fireplace.
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
2638 176th Pl NE
2638 176th Pl NE, Marysville, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2593 sqft
Marysville New Construction - Property Id: 241380 Brand new Sea Pac Homes construction for rent. Featuring 2593 square feet, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and walk in closet.
Smokey Point
1 Unit Available
3627 152nd Street Northeast - 1
3627 152nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
Studio
$2,250
1508 sqft
Room for 10 people to work comfortably. Attractive building with parking in rear, ADA bathroom and full Kitchen. Easy commute, one block from Smokey Point Blvd., near high traffic businesses and several industrial businesses.
Results within 5 miles of Arlington
Shoultes
1 Unit Available
4928 130th Place NE
4928 130th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1024 sqft
3 bedroom home in Marysville! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, newly remodeled home in Marysville with fenced yard. Centrally located to schools, major shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE4865949)
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
3915 88th St NE
3915 88th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1860 sqft
3915 88th St NE Available 07/01/20 Split level - This Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to a creek, Located in town. air conditioning units.
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
11508 51st Avenue Northeast - C
11508 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Available July 1! Newly updated duplex, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Downstairs bathroom has shower and laundry room. New flooring, paint, tile in bathrooms. One car attached manual garage door.
1 Unit Available
12730 246th St NE
12730 246th Street Northeast, Arlington Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
This charming home has a rural feel but well within reach of Local Amenities and located down a private road. Single-Level home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and has been Recently Updated.
Kellogg Marsh
1 Unit Available
5025 119th St NE
5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1533 sqft
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq.
Marshall
1 Unit Available
4603 116th ST NE
4603 116th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1152 sqft
This Remodeled 3 bed 1 bath house with detached 2 Car Garage has Stainless steel appliances only a year old. Washer And Dryer is included in the rent. Large Living Room Flooring looks new.
Results within 10 miles of Arlington
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
6326 42nd St NE
6326 42nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1932 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Marysville - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath located off Sunnyside Blvd in Marysville. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen.
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet will be installed, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they
1 Unit Available
1611 94th Ave NE
1611 94th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Lake Stevens Rambler $2100 - Remodeled Lake Stevens home for rent. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Home includes newer paint, newer carpet, newer kitchen counter top and refinished hardwood floors. Very open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
11080 22nd Place NE
11080 22nd Place Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2052 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath duplex style home is located in a great Lake Stevens location.
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
6609 47th Ave NE
6609 47th Ave NE, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1560 sqft
Brand new custom 3 bed 2 bath rambler w/ 1 car garage - This amazing brand new 3 bed 2 bath rambler is move in ready and full of upgrades! Inside you will find a very open floor plan with laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings and custom mill work
1 Unit Available
1913 84th Ave NE
1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1999 sqft
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage.
Downtown Marysville
1 Unit Available
1810 5th St
1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
576 sqft
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home.
1 Unit Available
17303 Schuhs Ln
17303 Schuhs Lane, Lake Goodwin, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
975 sqft
Lakeside Living: Spacious 2Bed/1Bath Private Entrance Mother-in-Law Unit at Beautiful Lake Goodwin.
Frontier Heights
1 Unit Available
8926 12th St NE
8926 12th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION-Lake Stevens 3 bedroom 1 bath rambler house with fenced yard. - APPROVED APPLICATION-Welcome home to this Lake Stevens 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with brand new carpet and new paint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Arlington, the median rent is $1,054 for a studio, $1,207 for a 1-bedroom, $1,504 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,183 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arlington, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Arlington area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, Cascadia College, Bellevue College, and City University of Seattle. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
