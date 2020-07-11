Apartment List
/
WA
/
everett
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Silver Lake
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Holly
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Westmont
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
31 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Westmont
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
15 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
4 Units Available
Evergreen
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
861 sqft
Located close to downtown Everett and within a mile of Interstate 5, this lakeside community offers apartments boasting their own patio/balcony, fully fitted kitchens, and built-in fireplaces. Enjoy the on-site parking and clubhouse facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,076
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,334
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
860 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.

July 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Everett rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Everett rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. Everett's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Everett throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    Rent growth in Everett has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Everett remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEverett 3 BedroomsEverett Accessible ApartmentsEverett Apartments with BalconyEverett Apartments with Garage
    Everett Apartments with GymEverett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEverett Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEverett Apartments with ParkingEverett Apartments with PoolEverett Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Everett Cheap PlacesEverett Dog Friendly ApartmentsEverett Furnished ApartmentsEverett Pet Friendly PlacesEverett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
    Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
    Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    WestmontHolly
    Everett Mall SouthCascade View
    Port GardnerEvergreen

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
    University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
    Cascadia College