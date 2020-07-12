/
port gardner
161 Apartments for rent in Port Gardner, Everett, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
837 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Wetmore Ave
3726 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1214 sqft
Top floor unit features two Large Open Concept Living Spaces! Kitchen has tons of Cabinet space, a Flat Top Cook Top and a Breakfast Bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3501 Colby Ave #306
3501 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
2 Bedroom Condo on Colby Ave - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom condo is located on the 3rd floor.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Woodhaven
4632 Fowler Ave, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodhaven is located in an ideal location in Everett, WA. Enjoy beautiful wooded views with easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2629 Rucker Avenue
2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
608 sqft
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing Second Story One Bedroom in the heart of Downtown Everett Renter Requirements: All Applicants Must Have a Minimum Credit of 600 Combined Monthly Income Greater than 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2129 Rucker Avenue - 11
2129 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
$720
275 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
View the video walk through at AsgardNW.com by opening the "Virtual Viewing" page and clicking on the address. To minimize contact and risks, we are only scheduling in person showings with approved applicants. Apply at www.AsgardNW.com.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
966 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
6 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
16 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
8 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Court
11207 9th Pl W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
984 sqft
Charming apartment buildings on 5 acres of land. Close to Silver Lake and several schools. Apartments have balcony/patio, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit W/D. Assigned parking, sports court and on-site maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
