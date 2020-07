Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar package receiving

If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington, this apartment community offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience.



We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that are perfect for singles, couples, and families. Our bright, open floor plans are designed with your convenience and comfort in mind. Release your inner chef in your beautiful kitchen, complete with appliances including a dishwasher, roomy pantry and adjoining dining room. Large windows let in a lot of sunlight, and many apartments feature private patios or balconies to enjoy the Washington summers. Enjoy ample closet space in your home, and if that’s not enough, you can rent extra storage space upon request. You’ll love having your own washer and dryer in your own apartment.



Residents of the community have acces