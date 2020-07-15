16 Studio Apartments for rent in Everett, WA

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,107
450 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
19 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,373
515 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
6 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,399
445 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Everett
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99, North Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,589
480 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, fireplace and private balcony. Short-term leases available. Community amenities include jacuzzi, sauna, playground, fitness center and business center. Easy access to I-405 and I-5. Public transportation nearby.

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Alder Street
202 Alder Street, Sultan, WA
Studio
$850
261 sqft
202 Alder Ave Sultan, WA 98294 $850 per month (Utilities included!) Available: Now 261 sq.ft. Separate entry, newer paint, nice flooring, kitchen cabinets, counter tops, appliances, solid plumbing.
Results within 10 miles of Everett
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
33 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,540
505 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,425
557 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,226
450 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Echo Lake
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,540
528 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Gateway
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
$1,574
652 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Last updated March 25 at 12:48 AM
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Last updated June 18 at 05:35 PM
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Smokey Point
3627 152nd Street Northeast - 1
3627 152nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA
Studio
$2,250
1508 sqft
Room for 10 people to work comfortably. Attractive building with parking in rear, ADA bathroom and full Kitchen. Easy commute, one block from Smokey Point Blvd., near high traffic businesses and several industrial businesses.

July 2020 Everett Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Everett Rent Report. Everett rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Everett rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Everett rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Everett rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Everett stand at $1,384 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,724 for a two-bedroom. Everett's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Everett throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Everett

    Rent growth in Everett has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Everett is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Everett's median two-bedroom rent of $1,724 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Everett remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Everett than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Everett is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

