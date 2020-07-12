/
121 Apartments for rent in Holly, Everett, WA
6 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
20 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
16 Units Available
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
20 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,348
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
13 Units Available
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,160
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
906 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
8 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
24 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
14 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
8 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Court
11207 9th Pl W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
984 sqft
Charming apartment buildings on 5 acres of land. Close to Silver Lake and several schools. Apartments have balcony/patio, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit W/D. Assigned parking, sports court and on-site maintenance.
8 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
10 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
6 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
7 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
5 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
1 Unit Available
Sutter's Square
12221 Airport Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
935 sqft
Washers and dryers, fireplaces, and extra storage in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and hot tub on-site. Near Paine Field Airport and the shops off of Pacific Highway.
1 Unit Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
1 Unit Available
8305 5th Ave W
8305 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Bosna Townhomes - Property Id: 307888 Release your inner chef and whip up Sunday brunch, or pop, pop, pop! Cozy up with a bowl of fresh popcorn and Netflix.
1 Unit Available
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F
2010 129th Pl SW, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1832 sqft
2010 129th Pl SW Unit F Available 08/05/20 Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace - Newer (2017) 4 bed 3.5 bath townhome in South Everett’s Arcadia Terrace. Open layout throughout all 3 levels.
1 Unit Available
10 E Casino Rd 17
10 East Casino Road, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1060 sqft
Unit 17 Available 07/15/20 E Casino Road - Property Id: 315115 Corner unit - attached 2 cars garage 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, washer and dryer inside the unit. In great condition. Rent include Water, Sewer, and Garbage. $1650.
1 Unit Available
1131 115th St SW #G104
1131 115th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
1131 115th St SW #G104 Available 08/08/20 2 Bed, 2 Bath Kassie's Way Condo - Kassie's Way Condo on the ground floor with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. New carpet in bedrooms, new paint, wood laminate floors and slate tile.
