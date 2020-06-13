115 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with balcony
Greetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how ‘bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle’s little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...
Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Everett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.