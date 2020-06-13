Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Everett Mall South
16 Units Available
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1376 sqft
Largest floor plans in the area, with modern finishes, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Welcoming community with state-of-the-art gym, resident clubhouse and walking trails. Minutes from I-5; close to Fred Meyer and Trader Joe's.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
4 Units Available
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
980 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
9 Units Available
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,198
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
803 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Third-floor units have fireplaces. Community playground, sports court, laundry facility. Near I-5 and Route 525.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
32 Units Available
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
2 Units Available
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with spacious floor plans. One-bedroom to three-bedroom units available featuring private patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer. Community has a hot tub, pool, basketball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westmont
10 Units Available
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
925 sqft
Just minutes from I-5 and close to the mountains. Community amenities include on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and parking. Residents live in units that have fireplace, refrigerator, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Cascade View
9 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westmont
7 Units Available
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,191
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westmont
9 Units Available
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
6 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,382
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:22am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
15 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly
14 Units Available
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Silver Lake
9 Units Available
Artesia by the Lake
11225 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1150 sqft
Your home has been updated with new counters, flooring, cabinetry, stainless appliances, fireplaces, plumbing, lighting and more. Whew. That’s all just inside your door.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Everett Mall South
7 Units Available
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE, Everett, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1150 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters, just minutes from I-5. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features gym, basketball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Holly
25 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,222
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Holly
8 Units Available
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Forest Park
9 Units Available
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
797 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Everett, WA

Greetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how 'bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle's little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...

Having trouble with Craigslist Everett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Everett, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Everett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

