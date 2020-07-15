Amenities
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station. With downtown Everett just 6 miles north and easy access to I-5, no matter where your commuting to, it will be a breeze. If shopping is what your looking for, just a short drive down the road will get you to Everett Mall where you can find tons of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options.
On the property, residents enjoy surfing the web using the free wifi in the business center, or getting their workout on in our state of the art fitness center. With all these conveniences it’s easy to see Tessera is right where you want to be!