Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center dog park gym parking guest parking internet access package receiving cats allowed

Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station. With downtown Everett just 6 miles north and easy access to I-5, no matter where your commuting to, it will be a breeze. If shopping is what your looking for, just a short drive down the road will get you to Everett Mall where you can find tons of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options.



On the property, residents enjoy surfing the web using the free wifi in the business center, or getting their workout on in our state of the art fitness center. With all these conveniences it’s easy to see Tessera is right where you want to be!