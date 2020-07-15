All apartments in Everett
Tessera Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Tessera Apartments

1304 Bruskrud Rd. · (833) 475-5060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1304 Bruskrud Rd., Everett, WA 98595

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
dog park
gym
parking
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
Located in the prestigious Twin Creeks neighborhood of Everett, Washington, Tessera Apartments is less than 10 minutes from Boeing and Everett Naval Station. With downtown Everett just 6 miles north and easy access to I-5, no matter where your commuting to, it will be a breeze. If shopping is what your looking for, just a short drive down the road will get you to Everett Mall where you can find tons of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options.

On the property, residents enjoy surfing the web using the free wifi in the business center, or getting their workout on in our state of the art fitness center. With all these conveniences it’s easy to see Tessera is right where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 65lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $45/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tessera Apartments have any available units?
Tessera Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Tessera Apartments have?
Some of Tessera Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tessera Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tessera Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tessera Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tessera Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tessera Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tessera Apartments offers parking.
Does Tessera Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tessera Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tessera Apartments have a pool?
No, Tessera Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Tessera Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Tessera Apartments has accessible units.
Does Tessera Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tessera Apartments has units with dishwashers.
