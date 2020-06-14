104 Apartments for rent in Everett, WA with gym
Greetings, one and all, and congratulations for discovering the one-stop online shop for your apartment hunting misadventures in Everett, Washington! Situated 25 miles south of Seattle in the heart of the Puget Sound region, Everett is a popular residential destination. So how ‘bout it? Are you ready to pack up shop and find yourself a super sweet pad in Seattle’s little sis? Of course you are! But first take a quick peek at the following tips, tricks, and nuggets of info to make sure your mi...
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Everett renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.