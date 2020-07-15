All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:50 AM

2526 Broadway Ave - 1

2526 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Please see the video walkthrough of the unit on our website: AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Viewing" section.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no in person showings until we have an approved application.

Renter Requirements:
Minimum credit score of 600
1 cat or 1 dog under 40 pounds is ok with additional $600 deposit and $35/mo pet rent
Verified income of 2.5x monthly rent and Good rental history

This unit is on the ground floor of a duplex. This approximately 1050 sq ft, 2bd/1ba unit just underwent a complete remodel. Everything in the unit is new including, cabinets, countertop, flooring, paint and appliances. The unit features an in unit washer and dryer, spacious living room, bonus room/dining room, (2) large bedrooms, a smaller, remodeled kitchen (no dishwasher) as well as a remodeled full-size bathroom with a tub. Other features include a large fenced-in yard with plenty of gardening area, (1) off-street parking spot and deck perfect for bbq'ing or relaxing.

Rent is $1295. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage and landscaping and there is a $75 monthly charge for that. Tenant responsible for electricity. Deposit = $1370. First months rent + Last Month's Rent + Deposit moves you in. 12 month lease required.

Apply online at AsgardNW.com $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have any available units?
2526 Broadway Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have?
Some of 2526 Broadway Ave - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Broadway Ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Broadway Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
