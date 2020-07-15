2526 Broadway Ave - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Please see the video walkthrough of the unit on our website: AsgardNW.com under "Virtual Viewing" section.



Due to COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no in person showings until we have an approved application.



Renter Requirements:

Minimum credit score of 600

1 cat or 1 dog under 40 pounds is ok with additional $600 deposit and $35/mo pet rent

Verified income of 2.5x monthly rent and Good rental history



This unit is on the ground floor of a duplex. This approximately 1050 sq ft, 2bd/1ba unit just underwent a complete remodel. Everything in the unit is new including, cabinets, countertop, flooring, paint and appliances. The unit features an in unit washer and dryer, spacious living room, bonus room/dining room, (2) large bedrooms, a smaller, remodeled kitchen (no dishwasher) as well as a remodeled full-size bathroom with a tub. Other features include a large fenced-in yard with plenty of gardening area, (1) off-street parking spot and deck perfect for bbq'ing or relaxing.



Rent is $1295. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage and landscaping and there is a $75 monthly charge for that. Tenant responsible for electricity. Deposit = $1370. First months rent + Last Month's Rent + Deposit moves you in. 12 month lease required.



Apply online at AsgardNW.com $40 application fee.