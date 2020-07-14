Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access coffee bar hot tub

Lakehouse Apartments is nestled in the quaint and cozy Silver Lake neighborhood in Everett, WA, minutes away from the Hague Homestead Park, Emory's on Silver Lake, and adjacent to I-5 and I-405. Our apartments are the best choice if you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment for rent close

to the Silverlake waterfront in Everett, WA.



Inside and out, our community has all the amenities you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Stay active and healthy and take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, lounge by the pool, or visit our on-site playground with your little ones. These and more are all waiting for you at The Lakehouse Apartments. We know you deserve nothing but the best, so we've created a comfortable, pet-friendly space where you and your loved ones can get the best apartment living experience in Everett, WA.