Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Lakehouse

Open Now until 6pm
12115 19th Ave SE · (425) 528-8530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-202 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,462

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit I-102 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit L-204 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit F-104 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit K-306 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakehouse.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
coffee bar
hot tub
Lakehouse Apartments is nestled in the quaint and cozy Silver Lake neighborhood in Everett, WA, minutes away from the Hague Homestead Park, Emory's on Silver Lake, and adjacent to I-5 and I-405. Our apartments are the best choice if you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment for rent close
to the Silverlake waterfront in Everett, WA.

Inside and out, our community has all the amenities you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Stay active and healthy and take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, lounge by the pool, or visit our on-site playground with your little ones. These and more are all waiting for you at The Lakehouse Apartments. We know you deserve nothing but the best, so we've created a comfortable, pet-friendly space where you and your loved ones can get the best apartment living experience in Everett, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $46 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $40/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lakehouse have any available units?
The Lakehouse has 12 units available starting at $1,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lakehouse have?
Some of The Lakehouse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakehouse currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakehouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakehouse pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakehouse is pet friendly.
Does The Lakehouse offer parking?
Yes, The Lakehouse offers parking.
Does The Lakehouse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lakehouse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakehouse have a pool?
Yes, The Lakehouse has a pool.
Does The Lakehouse have accessible units?
No, The Lakehouse does not have accessible units.
Does The Lakehouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakehouse has units with dishwashers.
