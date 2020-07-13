All apartments in Bothell
The Merc

18120 102nd Ave NE · (425) 390-8614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month free on a 10, 11, or 12 month lease
Location

18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 510 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Merc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
bike storage
lobby
accessible
garage
parking
gym
bbq/grill
courtyard
game room
internet access
The Merc is the best place to live in the city. We have lovely studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Bothell, WA for rent that we know you’ll love. You will be delighted at the fully equipped kitchen, energy efficient appliances, and creative design including windows that provide great lighting in all of our apartments. As a resident, you’ll enjoy a parcel locker system, bike storage and rooftop deck with a big screen. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry friends are welcome.

Our prime location is minutes away from all your favorite haunts - looking for a brew house? We are by seventeen Brew Pubs. Want a game of pool or darts? Head to McMenamins. Looking for a great dinner? Walk to Julio’s. That's just to get you started; there are many other fantastic shopping, entertainment, and dining spots! Don't just take our word for it; come by, take a tour, see for yourself life at The Merc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Parking: $150-$225 (no restrictions).
Storage Details: Storage Space: $25-$40, Bike storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Merc have any available units?
The Merc has 6 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Merc have?
Some of The Merc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Merc currently offering any rent specials?
The Merc is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month free on a 10, 11, or 12 month lease
Is The Merc pet-friendly?
Yes, The Merc is pet friendly.
Does The Merc offer parking?
Yes, The Merc offers parking.
Does The Merc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Merc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Merc have a pool?
No, The Merc does not have a pool.
Does The Merc have accessible units?
Yes, The Merc has accessible units.
Does The Merc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Merc has units with dishwashers.
Does The Merc have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Merc has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Merc?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

