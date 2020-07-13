Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator bike storage lobby accessible garage parking gym bbq/grill courtyard game room internet access

The Merc is the best place to live in the city. We have lovely studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Bothell, WA for rent that we know you’ll love. You will be delighted at the fully equipped kitchen, energy efficient appliances, and creative design including windows that provide great lighting in all of our apartments. As a resident, you’ll enjoy a parcel locker system, bike storage and rooftop deck with a big screen. We are also a pet-friendly community, so your furry friends are welcome.



Our prime location is minutes away from all your favorite haunts - looking for a brew house? We are by seventeen Brew Pubs. Want a game of pool or darts? Head to McMenamins. Looking for a great dinner? Walk to Julio’s. That's just to get you started; there are many other fantastic shopping, entertainment, and dining spots! Don't just take our word for it; come by, take a tour, see for yourself life at The Merc.