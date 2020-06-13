/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM
137 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
3 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
2 Units Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town Center
21 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
South Juanita
32 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Sheridan Beach
3 Units Available
Sheridan Beach Terrace
15530 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
907 sqft
Situated in lush landscapes, in the hub of Lake Forest Park, our community brings you to the world to your fingertips.
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Mill Creek
79 Units Available
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,433
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
877 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
South Juanita
19 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,986
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1216 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shelby
8 Units Available
Glennbrook Apartment Homes
3717 148th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
866 sqft
Conveniently located near everything you want, come explore Glennbrook Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. This Seattle area property is in the prime North Puget Sound region of WA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Juanita
7 Units Available
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,870
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Juanita Beach Park, Juanita Bay, public transportation, Old Market Street Trail, Juanita Creek, Juanita Bay Montessori School. Amenities include an outdoor fireplace, fitness center, garage parking, patio area, onsite maintenance, clubhouse, courtyard, dark walnut cabinets, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Juanita
11 Units Available
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,552
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near the beach and within three miles of major shopping centers and Willow Run Golf complex, these units offer Euro-style living with pet spas, skyline views and wide plank floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Juanita
12 Units Available
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Alderwood Park
18031 36th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
850 sqft
Alderwood Park is distinctive living at its finest with open, modern units near I-5 and the Alderwood Mall. State-of-the-art fitness studio, impeccable landscaping, and in-unit fireplaces create the perfect place to call home in Lynnwood.
