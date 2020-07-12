/
/
/
westhill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:57 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Westhill, Bothell, WA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2440 sqft
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Westhill
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
23332 13th Ave SE
23332 13th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
23332 13th Ave SE Available 07/13/20 Special home in an ideal setting. Beautifully updated. End of street in small quiet neighborhood. Main floor Den.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15914 84th Avenue Northeast
15914 84th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Stunning 2 bed 1 bath home in a perfect location between a quiet neighborhood and the busy shopping center. Only a 5 min.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
***ONE FREE MONTH*** - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1515 242nd St SE
1515 242nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3374 sqft
1515 242nd St SE Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Immaculate, Spacious Home with three car garage! - Exquisite craftsman home with dramatic entry and inviting open spaces. Main floor den, hardwoods in formal dining room and kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9119 NE 160th PL
9119 Northeast 160th Place, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3186 sqft
Great Home for Rent - Beautiful home privately nestled in small quiet protective and friendly neighborhood. Dramatic 2-story foyer, open staircase.
Results within 5 miles of Westhill
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
51 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters near I-405, downtown Bellevue and Google. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, playground and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
15 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
41 Units Available
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1228 sqft
Units feature laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Luxury community includes pool, racquetball court, sauna and tennis court. Located in Kirkland, close to parks, restaurants and shopping.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWoodinville, WAMill Creek East, WALake Forest Park, WA