/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
290 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
790 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
19 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
11 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
4 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
700 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Fitzgerald-35th SE
11 Units Available
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
659 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
9523 NE 180th St #A205
9523 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
730 sqft
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
10824 NE 147th Lane
10824 Northeast 147th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
626 sqft
Located in the Serenity at Juanita complex this unit boasts a modern, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high end finishes, new carpet before next tenant, and big windows for lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Town Center
22 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
747 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
14 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
767 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North Juanita
7 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,764
700 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:00pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
693 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 BedroomsBothell 2 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBothell 3 BedroomsBothell 3 BedroomsBothell Accessible ApartmentsBothell Apartments under $1,400Bothell Apartments under $1,700Bothell Apartments under $1500
Bothell Apartments with BalconyBothell Apartments with BalconyBothell Apartments with GarageBothell Apartments with GarageBothell Apartments with GymBothell Apartments with GymBothell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBothell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Pool