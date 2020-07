Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving

Providence Apartments in Bothell are just minutes away from the high-tech companies in the Canyon Park and Canyon Creek business parks, and offers easy access to I-405, I-5 and downtown Seattle, Bellevue and Everett. This peaceful setting is surrounded by a gorgeous land preserve offering beautiful nature views. Providence Apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, built-in book shelves, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer. Residents enjoy nearby nature trails, convenient shopping and great dining options. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because Providence Apartments offers smoke-free living.