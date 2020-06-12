Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

254 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1050 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
998 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
898 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
8 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
8 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Fitzgerald-35th SE
11 Units Available
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
869 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Finn Hill
27 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
North Creek-195th
1 Unit Available
3915 243rd Pl SE K-101
3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
983 sqft
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Town Center
20 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Juanita
6 Units Available
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1209 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.

