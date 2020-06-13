Apartment List
158 Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA with balcony

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
3 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fitzgerald-35th SE
11 Units Available
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside
1 Unit Available
19405 129th Ave NE
19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
940 sqft
Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2440 sqft
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor
1 Unit Available
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020 Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 188th St
9307 Northeast 188th Street, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1640 sqft
9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
9523 NE 180th St #A205
9523 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
10824 NE 147th Lane
10824 Northeast 147th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Serenity at Juanita complex this unit boasts a modern, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high end finishes, new carpet before next tenant, and big windows for lots of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
North Creek-195th
1 Unit Available
3915 243rd Pl SE K-101
3915 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
983 sqft
Welcome Home to this Stunning condo in Excellent and Quiet Cambria Hills- near I-405 & Bothell UW! Rare 9ft ceilings create a great feeling of spaciousness, as do a generous covered entry area & large private back patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.
City Guide for Bothell, WA

Greetings, Bothell, Washington apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated just 12 miles from big sister city Seattle, Bothell is a peaceful little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere in the Puget Sound region. Looking for the perfect apartment in Bothell, Washington? Then start sifting your way through the listings in this handy little renting guide we’ve cooked ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bothell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive apartments, spacious (1,200-plus square foot) townhomes, luxury rentals, and basic one bedroom units are all available in abundance in Bothell. Prices range from $800 or less for the most modestly-sized rental properties to $1,500-plus for luxury rentals and downtown lofts and flats. Fortunately, amenities, especially in the more luxurious apartments in Bothell, tend to be top-notch and often include balconies/patios, a swimming pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and, in many cases, scenic views and private hiking/biking trails. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and most apartment complexes have vacancies year round (so don’t settle on a new pad until you’re sure it’s perfect!).

Pet owners, rejoice! Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals run rampant throughout our listings. Same goes for furnished apartments for rent and short term lease deals in Bothell. Just be prepared to buck up for a one-time pet deposit (usually no more than $200) when signing your lease if your roomie walks on all fours. Also, keep in mind that apartment managers in Bothell typically run background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you have some skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a reputable (and maybe a bit naïve) cosigner to back you up.

Bothell is home to a number of unique neighborhoods – Canyon Creek, Maywood, Lake Pleasant – and none of them, fortunately, could be deemed rough and tumble by even the most imaginative standards. It’s reasonable to say that whether you’re targeting an apartment downtown, in Pioneer Hills, Queensgate, or anywhere else in Bothell, you’ll find yourself living in a serene environment. Still, we recommend visiting the city in advance to see with your own eyes if a ‘hood floats your boat or not.

Boasting a bustling local economy, and easy access to Seattle, Bothell continues to attract new residents in droves each year. Factor in a number of family-friendly outdoors attractions (a zoo, arboretum, golf course, and Saint Edward State Park), shopping destinations, and unique eateries, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Bothell!

So happy hunting and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bothell, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bothell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

