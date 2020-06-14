278 Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
19 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
11 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2279 sqft
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
Evergreen Hill
7 Units Available
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
900 sqft
Kirkland City Park and the wineries near Sammamish River are within walking distance of this community. There's a business center, spa, hot tub, and picnic area onsite. Apartments feature granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Juanita
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3207 193rd Pl SE
3207 193rd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
960 sqft
3207 193rd Pl SE Available 07/01/20 3207 193rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Rambler in desirable Stafford Vista near canyon park! Remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances and stylish updates including a separate beverage/wine fridge.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12716 NE 144th St # D301
12716 Northeast 144th Street, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
Kirkland 2 bed condo $1899 /month - Exceptionally open, light and spacious condominium unit in a great Kirkland community that is close to shopping, schools and local services.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
14330 NE 126th Street #b205
14330 126th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
930 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th,2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Juanita
1 Unit Available
14368 104th Ave NE
14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
14368 104th Ave NE Available 06/27/20 Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! Available End of June! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Olympic Hills
16 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,365
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Juanita
21 Units Available
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,490
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,733
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1215 sqft
Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland.
City Guide for Bothell, WA

Greetings, Bothell, Washington apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated just 12 miles from big sister city Seattle, Bothell is a peaceful little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere in the Puget Sound region. Looking for the perfect apartment in Bothell, Washington? Then start sifting your way through the listings in this handy little renting guide we’ve cooked ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bothell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive apartments, spacious (1,200-plus square foot) townhomes, luxury rentals, and basic one bedroom units are all available in abundance in Bothell. Prices range from $800 or less for the most modestly-sized rental properties to $1,500-plus for luxury rentals and downtown lofts and flats. Fortunately, amenities, especially in the more luxurious apartments in Bothell, tend to be top-notch and often include balconies/patios, a swimming pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and, in many cases, scenic views and private hiking/biking trails. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and most apartment complexes have vacancies year round (so don’t settle on a new pad until you’re sure it’s perfect!).

Pet owners, rejoice! Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals run rampant throughout our listings. Same goes for furnished apartments for rent and short term lease deals in Bothell. Just be prepared to buck up for a one-time pet deposit (usually no more than $200) when signing your lease if your roomie walks on all fours. Also, keep in mind that apartment managers in Bothell typically run background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you have some skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a reputable (and maybe a bit naïve) cosigner to back you up.

Bothell is home to a number of unique neighborhoods – Canyon Creek, Maywood, Lake Pleasant – and none of them, fortunately, could be deemed rough and tumble by even the most imaginative standards. It’s reasonable to say that whether you’re targeting an apartment downtown, in Pioneer Hills, Queensgate, or anywhere else in Bothell, you’ll find yourself living in a serene environment. Still, we recommend visiting the city in advance to see with your own eyes if a ‘hood floats your boat or not.

Boasting a bustling local economy, and easy access to Seattle, Bothell continues to attract new residents in droves each year. Factor in a number of family-friendly outdoors attractions (a zoo, arboretum, golf course, and Saint Edward State Park), shopping destinations, and unique eateries, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Bothell!

So happy hunting and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bothell, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bothell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

