278 Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA with hardwood floors

Situated just 12 miles from big sister city Seattle, Bothell is a peaceful little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive apartments for rent you'll find anywhere in the Puget Sound region.

Looking for the perfect apartment in Bothell, Washington?

Inexpensive apartments, spacious (1,200-plus square foot) townhomes, luxury rentals, and basic one bedroom units are all available in abundance in Bothell. Prices range from $800 or less for the most modestly-sized rental properties to $1,500-plus for luxury rentals and downtown lofts and flats. Fortunately, amenities, especially in the more luxurious apartments in Bothell, tend to be top-notch and often include balconies/patios, a swimming pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and, in many cases, scenic views and private hiking/biking trails. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and most apartment complexes have vacancies year round (so don’t settle on a new pad until you’re sure it’s perfect!).

Pet owners, rejoice! Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals run rampant throughout our listings. Same goes for furnished apartments for rent and short term lease deals in Bothell. Just be prepared to buck up for a one-time pet deposit (usually no more than $200) when signing your lease if your roomie walks on all fours. Also, keep in mind that apartment managers in Bothell typically run background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you have some skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a reputable (and maybe a bit naïve) cosigner to back you up.

Bothell is home to a number of unique neighborhoods – Canyon Creek, Maywood, Lake Pleasant – and none of them, fortunately, could be deemed rough and tumble by even the most imaginative standards. It’s reasonable to say that whether you’re targeting an apartment downtown, in Pioneer Hills, Queensgate, or anywhere else in Bothell, you’ll find yourself living in a serene environment. Still, we recommend visiting the city in advance to see with your own eyes if a ‘hood floats your boat or not.

Boasting a bustling local economy, and easy access to Seattle, Bothell continues to attract new residents in droves each year. Factor in a number of family-friendly outdoors attractions (a zoo, arboretum, golf course, and Saint Edward State Park), shopping destinations, and unique eateries, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Bothell!

