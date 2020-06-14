/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
57 Furnished Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
375 Kirkland Ave Unit 344
375 Kirkland Avenue, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
733 sqft
Located in heart of vibrant Kirkland downtown. - Top unit fully furnished in prominent Boulevard building. It offers luxury surrounding with well thought out floor plan. Space for office, open kitchen to living area, utility room and large bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moss Bay
1 Unit Available
718 Kirkland Cir Apt B202
718 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
852 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grass Lawn
1 Unit Available
13680 Northeast 69th Street Apt 660
13680 Northeast 69th Street, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1143 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Juanita
1 Unit Available
12003 100th Ave. NE Unit 302
12003 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Bothell
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Cascade View
10 Units Available
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,286
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,445
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University District
54 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Overlake
12 Units Available
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,525
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1072 sqft
Bell Overlake Apartments brings upscale amenities and excellent service to our residents. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that brings unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbour Pointe
17 Units Available
Bella Terra
12101 Greenhaven, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Harbour Point. Easy access to Harbour Pointe Golf Club, Mukilteo Speedway and Harbour Pointe Blvd. Furnished units with hardwoods, walk-in closets, patios/balconies. Enjoy pool, sauna, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bitter Lake
18 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,243
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Overlake
12 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Holly
24 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,233
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
45 Units Available
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,528
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1099 sqft
Close to I-405, Bellevue Library, Robert E. McCormick Park, Ashwood Playfield, The Shops at The Bravern, Overlake Hospital Medical Center, Bellvue Place, Lake Bellevue, Whole Foods. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, onsite zipcar, fitness trail, personal training programs, onsite retail.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
University District
16 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,414
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,525
1077 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,272
1742 sqft
Ashton Bellevue affords residents glorious views of the surrounding landmarks and classic Northwest vistas. Beautiful amenities await you. Designer-inspired elements and finishes everywhere you turn. Spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Overlake
38 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Bellvue
27 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,655
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,254
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
