3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
214 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
North Creek-195th
9 Units Available
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.
Westhill
1 Unit Available
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor
1 Unit Available
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020 Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins
Westhill
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 188th St
9307 Northeast 188th Street, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1640 sqft
9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1367 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.
1 Unit Available
3207 193rd Pl SE
3207 193rd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
960 sqft
3207 193rd Pl SE Available 07/01/20 3207 193rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Rambler in desirable Stafford Vista near canyon park! Remodeled kitchen with Stainless appliances and stylish updates including a separate beverage/wine fridge.
1 Unit Available
23929 57th Ave SE
23929 57th Avenue Southeast, Maltby, WA
4 BD 3 BA House for rent - $3,850.00- Available now - Beautiful 4 BD 3 BA two-story single family home for rent for $3,850.00 per month. This house is located off of highway 522 in very quiet and secluded neighborhood in the Highland Park Estates.
Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.
1 Unit Available
19118 30th Dr SE
19118 30th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
19118 30th Dr SE Available 07/10/20 Available July! Spacious Home on Cul-de-sac in Desirable Bothell Neighborhood - Excellent Bothell location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + large den.
North Juanita
1 Unit Available
14368 104th Ave NE
14368 104th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
14368 104th Ave NE Available 06/27/20 Juanita Rambler on private cul-de-sac! Available End of June! - Ideal Kirkland location on private cul-de-sac.
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
8305 NE 161st PL
8305 Northeast 161st Place, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
8305 NE 161st PL Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Kenmore Home for Rent - Built in 2013, this Kenmore home features a sprawling main floor with solid hardwoods and an open concept kitchen and living room.
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,145
1461 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
