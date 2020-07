Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet access trash valet

Touchless, in-person tours now available by appointments! We are also offering virtual tours. Call us today for more information!



Here’s your chance to experience the best in apartment living at Willina Ranch apartments! Our luxury apartment homes in Bothell, WA have community and apartment amenities that are tailored to make your life comfortable and easy. Located in the Eastside’s high-tech corridor, we are close to I-405 with quick access to Bellevue, Redmond, and Woodinville. If you’re looking for a quick commute or fine shopping and dining, the drive to Seattle is easy and you’re able to avoid the bridges if you choose.



Willina Ranch apartments offer a myriad of floor plan choices, one of which is surely perfect for you! We have one bedrooms, seven different layouts for our two bedrooms and two different floor plans for our three bedrooms. The choices seem endless! The apartments have nine foot ceilings and abundant windows. We’re proud to offer attached and detached garages as