All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like North Creek Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
North Creek Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

North Creek Heights

Open Now until 6pm
19701 112th Ave NE · (425) 215-0681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek-195th

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C101 · Avail. now

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit F301 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit F201 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,501

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G103 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit G303 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit G203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B105 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,196

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Creek Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
You will be impressed with your apartment home at North Creek Heights! This pet friendly apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes professionally designed to offer you comfortable and convenient living. Your new home features bright, fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans with washer and dryer, wood burning fireplaces and a relaxing patio or balcony. Residents of North Creek Heights enjoy a variety of resident amenities such as our sparkling outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts and resident clubhouse. We are conveniently located in Bothell, minutes from I-405 and I-5, allowing you many options for dining, shopping and entertainment and also conveniently located near both University of Washington Bothell and Cascadia College. Ample parking and carport included with your home. Lease today and discover North Creek Heights where the difference is in the details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Creek Heights have any available units?
North Creek Heights has 8 units available starting at $1,481 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Creek Heights have?
Some of North Creek Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Creek Heights currently offering any rent specials?
North Creek Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Creek Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, North Creek Heights is pet friendly.
Does North Creek Heights offer parking?
Yes, North Creek Heights offers parking.
Does North Creek Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Creek Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Creek Heights have a pool?
Yes, North Creek Heights has a pool.
Does North Creek Heights have accessible units?
No, North Creek Heights does not have accessible units.
Does North Creek Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Creek Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does North Creek Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, North Creek Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for North Creek Heights?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity