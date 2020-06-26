Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court

You will be impressed with your apartment home at North Creek Heights! This pet friendly apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes professionally designed to offer you comfortable and convenient living. Your new home features bright, fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans with washer and dryer, wood burning fireplaces and a relaxing patio or balcony. Residents of North Creek Heights enjoy a variety of resident amenities such as our sparkling outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts and resident clubhouse. We are conveniently located in Bothell, minutes from I-405 and I-5, allowing you many options for dining, shopping and entertainment and also conveniently located near both University of Washington Bothell and Cascadia College. Ample parking and carport included with your home. Lease today and discover North Creek Heights where the difference is in the details!