326 Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA with garage

Bothell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Canyon Park
14 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
$
North Creek-195th
63 Units Available
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,460
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1126 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
$
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
3 Units Available
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
7 Units Available
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
$
Fitzgerald-35th SE
11 Units Available
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2279 sqft
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
New remodeled 3 story Townhome in Bothell For Rent,Available now! New Floor,Kitchen,paint. Water/Sewer are included in the rent. - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse.

Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

Brickyard Road-Queensgate
1 Unit Available
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE
16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1182 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 3 story townhouse with a stellar location, then look no further! Located in the Sonoma Villero Townhomes at 16125 Juanita-Woodinville Way NE, #1008, Bothell, WA right off the 405. 1200 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell
Town Center
22 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
$
Town Center
15 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
$
Town Center
27 Units Available
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St, Woodinville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1208 sqft
Nestled in the heart of historic Woodinville, WA, let Campbell Run Apartments welcome you to your new home.

Evergreen Hill
1 Unit Available
12502 NE 140th St
12502 Northeast 140th Street, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
1730 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Kirkland Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b670ad9081 Updated 4 bed 2.5 bath home. Hardwood floors, no carpets! Updated baths, master with WIC and 1/2 bath.

1 Unit Available
19118 30th Dr SE
19118 30th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
2600 sqft
19118 30th Dr SE Available 07/10/20 Available July! Spacious Home on Cul-de-sac in Desirable Bothell Neighborhood - Excellent Bothell location. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath + large den.

Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2418 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Bothell, WA

Greetings, Bothell, Washington apartment hunters, and welcome to the virtual one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated just 12 miles from big sister city Seattle, Bothell is a peaceful little bedroom community that plays host to some of the most attractive apartments for rent you’ll find anywhere in the Puget Sound region. Looking for the perfect apartment in Bothell, Washington? Then start sifting your way through the listings in this handy little renting guide we’ve cooked ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bothell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive apartments, spacious (1,200-plus square foot) townhomes, luxury rentals, and basic one bedroom units are all available in abundance in Bothell. Prices range from $800 or less for the most modestly-sized rental properties to $1,500-plus for luxury rentals and downtown lofts and flats. Fortunately, amenities, especially in the more luxurious apartments in Bothell, tend to be top-notch and often include balconies/patios, a swimming pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and, in many cases, scenic views and private hiking/biking trails. Waiting lists are rare, meanwhile, and most apartment complexes have vacancies year round (so don’t settle on a new pad until you’re sure it’s perfect!).

Pet owners, rejoice! Pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals run rampant throughout our listings. Same goes for furnished apartments for rent and short term lease deals in Bothell. Just be prepared to buck up for a one-time pet deposit (usually no more than $200) when signing your lease if your roomie walks on all fours. Also, keep in mind that apartment managers in Bothell typically run background/credit checks on prospective tenants; if you have some skeletons in your renting history, you’ll need a reputable (and maybe a bit naïve) cosigner to back you up.

Bothell is home to a number of unique neighborhoods – Canyon Creek, Maywood, Lake Pleasant – and none of them, fortunately, could be deemed rough and tumble by even the most imaginative standards. It’s reasonable to say that whether you’re targeting an apartment downtown, in Pioneer Hills, Queensgate, or anywhere else in Bothell, you’ll find yourself living in a serene environment. Still, we recommend visiting the city in advance to see with your own eyes if a ‘hood floats your boat or not.

Boasting a bustling local economy, and easy access to Seattle, Bothell continues to attract new residents in droves each year. Factor in a number of family-friendly outdoors attractions (a zoo, arboretum, golf course, and Saint Edward State Park), shopping destinations, and unique eateries, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Bothell!

So happy hunting and best of luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bothell, WA

Bothell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

