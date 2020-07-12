/
thrasher s corner red hawk
101 Apartments for rent in Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk, Bothell East, WA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
7 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 192nd St SE #S201
2201 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
965 sqft
2201 192nd St SE #S201 Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Spacious 2 br., 2 ba. Top floor, corner Condo with garage! - Top floor corner, spacious two bedroom and two full bath condo. Backs to greenbelt.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 186th PL SE
3807 186th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3542 sqft
3807 186th PL SE Available 07/26/20 Elegant Bothell Home....... - Beautiful Bothell home located in the desirable Fernwood Hills subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
924 183rd Pl SE Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 196th St SE D201
2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1344 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012 This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20317 45th Dr SE
20317 45th Drive Southeast, Clearview, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2112 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home on large lot in Northshore Schools - Property Id: 147608 Private retreat next to the city!! Large fully fenced flat, grassy backyard! Completely remodeled in 2016.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1002 215th St SE
1002 215th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2193 sqft
1002 215th St SE Available 08/03/20 Super clean first time rental on Quiet culdesac street. Full remodel kitchen. Sport court. Huge RV Parking Space.
Results within 5 miles of Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
35 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
