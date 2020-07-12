/
120 Apartments for rent in Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill, Bothell, WA
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
***ONE FREE MONTH*** - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private ¾ bathroom.
9119 NE 160th PL
9119 Northeast 160th Place, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3186 sqft
Great Home for Rent - Beautiful home privately nestled in small quiet protective and friendly neighborhood. Dramatic 2-story foyer, open staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
881 sqft
Conveniently situated right off I-405. Apartments feature white cabinetry and spacious closets. Recently renovated with in-home laundry and hardwood floors. Green community with expansive, relaxing amenities.
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln, Kirkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
875 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Interstate 405. Units have efficient appliances and double-pane windows. A full-size washer and dryer make apartment living more convenient. The welcoming clubhouse has a study area.
10830 E Riverside Dr
10830 East Riverside Drive, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Two Bedroom River Front condo in Heart of Bothell - Property Id: 319409 Second floor only one 6 stairs though. Sliding door and balcony off living room looking out to Sammamish river. Extra storage closet.
15914 84th Avenue Northeast
15914 84th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Stunning 2 bed 1 bath home in a perfect location between a quiet neighborhood and the busy shopping center. Only a 5 min.
10801 NE 141st Pl
10801 Northeast 141st Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1940 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 BR/3 BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood (Kirkland) - Very spacious 3 BR/2.25 BA home situated on a large 7,800 SF corner lot in a very quiet neighborhood on a dead-end street.
15730 116th AVE NE #B107
15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1309 sqft
15730 116th AVE NE #B107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.
9738 NE 138th Pl
9738 Northeast 138th Place, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1830 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
15700 116th Ave NE #312
15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances.
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1129 sqft
3 Story Townhome,New Kitchen & floor,Paint, next to Kirkland,Kenmore, Mill Creek - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Next to Kirkland. Reputable Northshore school district.
14815 116th PL NE
14815 116th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1800 sqft
14815 116th PL NE Available 08/15/20 Kirkland Home**** - Must see split home located in the High Woodlands Community! The Community has swimming pool and park included.
Results within 5 miles of Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,530
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
