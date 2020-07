Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park fire pit internet access package receiving playground smoke-free community

Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek. This pet friendly community offers stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, in home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and hard surface plank flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center with virtual classes and studio space, resident lounge, and outdoor courtyard with pool. Avalon North Creek is located right off of SR 527 and is convenient to Woodinville, Lynnwood, Redmond, Bellevue, Everett, and Seattle, making commuting a breeze.