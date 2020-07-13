Apartment List
156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bothell, WA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
10 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,207
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1337 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-405 with easy access to shops and restaurants. Units feature cozy fireplaces, private patios and soaring ceilings. Residents have a 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Fitzgerald-35th SE
Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with a business center, swimming pool, and 24-hour fitness center. Newly refurbished homes with walk-in closets and mountain views. Close to Boeing North, with easy access to the area's commercial center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
North Creek-195th
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1147 sqft
Perfect location right off the 405. Pet-friendly community with gym, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis courts and comfy clubhouse for residents. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern touches and a washer-dryer in the unit.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
4 Units Available
Westhill
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
679 sqft
This community's apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. All residents enjoy onsite parking along with a clubhouse and gym. The QFC supermarket and Pop Keeney Stadium are both convenient to the property.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill
23332 13th Ave SE
23332 13th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
23332 13th Ave SE Available 07/13/20 Special home in an ideal setting. Beautifully updated. End of street in small quiet neighborhood. Main floor Den.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6
10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
626 sqft
Bothell Condo..... - This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Village-Lake Pleasant-527 Corridor
19410 Bothell Way NE #D-201
19410 Bothell Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1210 sqft
Great Condo For Rent - Welcome to Stonebrook Condominium! Hurry and have an opportunity to live within walking distance of Main street Bothell, Burke-Gilman trail, McMenamins and more! This light and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 bath condo has an updated

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
15730 116th AVE NE #B107
15730 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1309 sqft
15730 116th AVE NE #B107 Available 08/04/20 Kingsgate Secure Entry Condo - 1309SF, 2bd + 2ba + Den + Parking Garage - 2 bed 2 bath + Den/nook condo a quiet secured building, just off of I405.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westhill
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2440 sqft
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside
19405 129th Ave NE
19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
940 sqft
1815 a Month 2 Bed 1 Bath 940 Sq Ft Bothell - Property Id: 296935 Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brickyard Road-Queensgate
16353-119th Lane NE
16353 119th Lane Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1129 sqft
3 Story Townhome,New Kitchen & floor,Paint, next to Kirkland,Kenmore, Mill Creek - Beautiful Well Maintained Cambridge Townhouse Community with community playground, and clubhouse. Next to Kirkland. Reputable Northshore school district.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill
1515 242nd St SE
1515 242nd Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
3374 sqft
1515 242nd St SE Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Immaculate, Spacious Home with three car garage! - Exquisite craftsman home with dramatic entry and inviting open spaces. Main floor den, hardwoods in formal dining room and kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1002 215th St SE
1002 215th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2193 sqft
1002 215th St SE Available 08/03/20 Super clean first time rental on Quiet culdesac street. Full remodel kitchen. Sport court. Huge RV Parking Space.

