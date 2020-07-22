3921 243rd PL SE J-104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pet friendly

Bothell / Northcreek Condo. Beautiful remodel. 1st FLOOR, private covered courtyard out your back door. - Cambria Hills is an excellent Location on the border of Bothell and Woodinville in the Northcreek area. Just off of 405 gives quick access in all directions.

* This condo was recently remodeled and features hardwood floors throughout.

* The kitchen remodel includes white cabinets, breakfast bar, and a pantry.

* Off the kitchen is space for kitchen table or office desk.

* Out the sliding back door is the private courtyard that is fully covered. You will use this space in the winter.

* The bathroom remodel includes a nice sized step-in shower with tile surround.

* The bedroom has the hardwood style floors and a nice sized walk in closet.

* Full size washer and dryer in unit.

* Wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights.

* Large inside storage closet in addition to storage closet on the back patio.

* 1 reserved parking space is very close to the front door.

* Fire sprinklers in the whole building.

* Community Pool, Gym and a Clubhouse available to reserve for large gatherings.

Small dog will be considered. no cats. +$50 for water/sewer/garbage. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5157443)