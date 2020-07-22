All apartments in Bothell
3921 243rd PL SE J-104

3921 243rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3921 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
Bothell / Northcreek Condo. Beautiful remodel. 1st FLOOR, private covered courtyard out your back door. - Cambria Hills is an excellent Location on the border of Bothell and Woodinville in the Northcreek area. Just off of 405 gives quick access in all directions.
* This condo was recently remodeled and features hardwood floors throughout.
* The kitchen remodel includes white cabinets, breakfast bar, and a pantry.
* Off the kitchen is space for kitchen table or office desk.
* Out the sliding back door is the private courtyard that is fully covered. You will use this space in the winter.
* The bathroom remodel includes a nice sized step-in shower with tile surround.
* The bedroom has the hardwood style floors and a nice sized walk in closet.
* Full size washer and dryer in unit.
* Wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights.
* Large inside storage closet in addition to storage closet on the back patio.
* 1 reserved parking space is very close to the front door.
* Fire sprinklers in the whole building.
* Community Pool, Gym and a Clubhouse available to reserve for large gatherings.
Small dog will be considered. no cats. +$50 for water/sewer/garbage. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5157443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

