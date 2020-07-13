All apartments in Bothell
Six Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Six Oaks

18333 Bothell Way NE · (206) 488-0048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Six Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
cats allowed
elevator
garage
bocce court
courtyard
shuffle board
Welcome to the good times of the “small city” of Bothell. And welcome to Six Oaks! Where a new level of living awaits you. Come experience an unparalleled level of convenience and step up to the lifestyle you deserve. Six Oaks location offers the best of both worlds, Small City Living with a Big City Vibe! Our stylish new apartment community is surrounded by boutiques, bistros, bars and more. It seems like something new is emerging in our neighborhood nearly every week! Six Oaks even has its own Italian Bistro, barista and bank on site. In our urban one, two and loft style apartments homes and sought after Bothell location, every convenience has been carefully considered and every detail has been thoughtfully addressed to provide you with the ultimate living experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Six Oaks have any available units?
Six Oaks has 10 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Six Oaks have?
Some of Six Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Six Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Six Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Six Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Six Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Six Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Six Oaks offers parking.
Does Six Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Six Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Six Oaks have a pool?
No, Six Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Six Oaks have accessible units?
No, Six Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Six Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Six Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does Six Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, Six Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.
