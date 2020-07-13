Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly concierge dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed elevator garage bocce court courtyard shuffle board

Welcome to the good times of the “small city” of Bothell. And welcome to Six Oaks! Where a new level of living awaits you. Come experience an unparalleled level of convenience and step up to the lifestyle you deserve. Six Oaks location offers the best of both worlds, Small City Living with a Big City Vibe! Our stylish new apartment community is surrounded by boutiques, bistros, bars and more. It seems like something new is emerging in our neighborhood nearly every week! Six Oaks even has its own Italian Bistro, barista and bank on site. In our urban one, two and loft style apartments homes and sought after Bothell location, every convenience has been carefully considered and every detail has been thoughtfully addressed to provide you with the ultimate living experience.