All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Evergreen Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Evergreen Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Evergreen Hills

11058 Northeast 33rd Place · (425) 606-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11058 Northeast 33rd Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11058 NE 33rd Pl B9 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo, Bellevue - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour will be available soon and can be found on listing once uploaded!

Amazingly located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets perfectly compliment hardwood floors. Private balcony with storage room and beautiful territorial views. This is a unique opportunity to live in Bellevue, just minutes away from Kirkland, Redmond, and easy access to interstate 520 and 405. South Kirkland Park and Ride is just a block away!

-FREE JUNE RENT!
- Water, sewer, trash, and 1 parking space included in rent.
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.
- Pets under 25lbs case by case with pet screening + pet rent.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

(RLNE5427687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evergreen Hills have any available units?
Evergreen Hills has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Evergreen Hills have?
Some of Evergreen Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evergreen Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Evergreen Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evergreen Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Evergreen Hills is pet friendly.
Does Evergreen Hills offer parking?
Yes, Evergreen Hills does offer parking.
Does Evergreen Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Evergreen Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Evergreen Hills have a pool?
No, Evergreen Hills does not have a pool.
Does Evergreen Hills have accessible units?
No, Evergreen Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Evergreen Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Evergreen Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Evergreen Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity