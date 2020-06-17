Evergreen Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo, Bellevue - In light of the current public health crisis, no in person showings of this home will be available at this time. A virtual tour will be available soon and can be found on listing once uploaded!



Amazingly located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and wood cabinets perfectly compliment hardwood floors. Private balcony with storage room and beautiful territorial views. This is a unique opportunity to live in Bellevue, just minutes away from Kirkland, Redmond, and easy access to interstate 520 and 405. South Kirkland Park and Ride is just a block away!



-FREE JUNE RENT!

- Water, sewer, trash, and 1 parking space included in rent.

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.

- Pets under 25lbs case by case with pet screening + pet rent.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



