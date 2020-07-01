All apartments in Bellevue
975 165th Ave. SE

975 165th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

975 165th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
975 165th Ave. SE Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Bellevue!! - New energy-efficient vinyl windows, furnace, and hot water heater! New interior paint throughout, with updated electrical outlets and switches. Light-filled living room has large picture window and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has all new appliances (including laundry area) and features granite counters, oak cabinets, and a tile floor. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Fully-fenced yard w/patio and a new shed. Close to parks, shopping, dining, I-405 & I-90.

Tenant pays for all utilities.

First month, last month and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before house will be turned over to tenant. Last months rent negotiable based off strength of application. Minimum income of 3 times monthly rent required.

(RLNE5628643)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
