975 165th Ave. SE Available 04/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Bellevue!! - New energy-efficient vinyl windows, furnace, and hot water heater! New interior paint throughout, with updated electrical outlets and switches. Light-filled living room has large picture window and cozy fireplace. The kitchen has all new appliances (including laundry area) and features granite counters, oak cabinets, and a tile floor. All bathrooms have been remodeled. Fully-fenced yard w/patio and a new shed. Close to parks, shopping, dining, I-405 & I-90.



Tenant pays for all utilities.



First month, last month and security deposit (equal to one months rent) due before house will be turned over to tenant. Last months rent negotiable based off strength of application. Minimum income of 3 times monthly rent required.



(RLNE5628643)