821 171st Pl NE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

821 171st Pl NE

821 171st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

821 171st Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
821 171st Pl NE Available 07/15/19 Bellevue. Lake Hills. Remodeled clean perfect 1 level home. Large flat lot. 4 mi. DT Bellevue. 2 mi. Microsoft. Air Cond. - This is a perfect 1 level home sitting on a large flat lot on a quiet, low traffic street. Excellent location is just 4 miles to Downtown Bellevue and 2 miles to Microsoft Redmond campus.
* Hardwood floors throughout. No carpet.
* The kitchen remodel includes newer cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless appliances.
* Spacious Living room with wall of windows viewing the rear yard.
* Off the Kitchen is a Family room area and a Dining room area.
* French doors off the kitchen to the large stamped concrete patio and the beautiful back yard.
* The rear yard is flat, sunny, and perfectly private on all sides.
* The master bedroom features a private bath with tile floors and a tile shower.
* The hallway bathroom was also remodeled, very pretty, and features a soaking tub and an adjustable height shower wand.
Please call with questions or to schedule a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE4987928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 171st Pl NE have any available units?
821 171st Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 171st Pl NE have?
Some of 821 171st Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 171st Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
821 171st Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 171st Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 821 171st Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 821 171st Pl NE offer parking?
No, 821 171st Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 821 171st Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 171st Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 171st Pl NE have a pool?
No, 821 171st Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 821 171st Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 821 171st Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 821 171st Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 171st Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
