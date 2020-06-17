Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

821 171st Pl NE Available 07/15/19 Bellevue. Lake Hills. Remodeled clean perfect 1 level home. Large flat lot. 4 mi. DT Bellevue. 2 mi. Microsoft. Air Cond. - This is a perfect 1 level home sitting on a large flat lot on a quiet, low traffic street. Excellent location is just 4 miles to Downtown Bellevue and 2 miles to Microsoft Redmond campus.

* Hardwood floors throughout. No carpet.

* The kitchen remodel includes newer cabinets, slab granite counters, stainless appliances.

* Spacious Living room with wall of windows viewing the rear yard.

* Off the Kitchen is a Family room area and a Dining room area.

* French doors off the kitchen to the large stamped concrete patio and the beautiful back yard.

* The rear yard is flat, sunny, and perfectly private on all sides.

* The master bedroom features a private bath with tile floors and a tile shower.

* The hallway bathroom was also remodeled, very pretty, and features a soaking tub and an adjustable height shower wand.

Please call with questions or to schedule a time to view this home. 425-422-3022 Windermere / Gregory Property Management.



(RLNE4987928)