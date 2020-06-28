All apartments in Bellevue
Location

812 142nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
812 142nd Place SE Unit #B Bellevue 3 Bed 1.5 Bath, Close to Microsoft, College, Freeways! - Remodeled Two Story Townhome Offers a Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, & a Eating Nook Looking Out to Your Landscaped Yard with Sizable Deck. 3 Large Bedrooms Including a Master Bedroom with Adjoining Bathroom. Attached 1 Car Garage, A/C, Newer Furnace & Water Heater. Low maintenance! Easy Access to Shopping, Restaurants, Microsoft, Bellevue Community College & Freeways.
$55.00 on top of rent monthly for lawn service. Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2500 and $175.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval. Small dog or cat would be ok for $50 more per month in rent and $250 additional security deposit.
SIX MONTH LEASE PLUS AVAILABLE!
This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.
We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2350.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2500, Available 08/31/2019. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $9.50 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit bpmanagementdivision.com

(RLNE5126104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have any available units?
812 142nd Place SE Unit #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have?
Some of 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B currently offering any rent specials?
812 142nd Place SE Unit #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B is pet friendly.
Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B offer parking?
Yes, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B offers parking.
Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have a pool?
No, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B does not have a pool.
Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have accessible units?
No, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B does not have accessible units.
Does 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 142nd Place SE Unit #B does not have units with dishwashers.
