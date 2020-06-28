Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

812 142nd Place SE Unit #B Bellevue 3 Bed 1.5 Bath, Close to Microsoft, College, Freeways! - Remodeled Two Story Townhome Offers a Spacious Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances, & a Eating Nook Looking Out to Your Landscaped Yard with Sizable Deck. 3 Large Bedrooms Including a Master Bedroom with Adjoining Bathroom. Attached 1 Car Garage, A/C, Newer Furnace & Water Heater. Low maintenance! Easy Access to Shopping, Restaurants, Microsoft, Bellevue Community College & Freeways.

$55.00 on top of rent monthly for lawn service. Terms are 1st months rent due at signing, refundable deposit of $2500 and $175.00 Non-Refundable processing fee to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with approval. Must meet pet requirement of Under 30lb weight, older than 1 year and must not be on our restricted dog breed list. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Doberman, Husky, ext. Please contact our office for per-approval. Small dog or cat would be ok for $50 more per month in rent and $250 additional security deposit.

SIX MONTH LEASE PLUS AVAILABLE!

This is a NO smoking in/outside Unit. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

We encourage tenants to view or drive by the home before placing an application. If you would prefer to apply beforehand that is okay and to the discretion of the applicant to apply sight unseen.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2350.00, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2500, Available 08/31/2019. Tenant Liability Insurance is required at $9.50 per month w/zero deductible. $35 application fee per adult to apply. Inquiry on website to schedule a showing and an up-to-date status of this property visit bpmanagementdivision.com



