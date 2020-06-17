All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25

709 143rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

709 143rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30,2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

Unfurnished 1,200 square foot condo unit in the Compton Court Condominiums in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, and 2 covered parking spots. Inside, the unit boasts rich hardwood floors all throughout excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled flooring. The lovely kitchen consists of rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth and glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and bright thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. The unit also features electric heating for climate control. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Good news for animal lovers out there, pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Bellevue Highlands Park and Commissioner's Waterway

Nearby Schools:
Odle Middle School - 0.13 miles, 7/10
Lake Hills Elementary School - 0.33 miles, 4/10
Stevenson Elementary School - 0.11 miles, 3/10
Bellevue Stevenson Head Start - 0.1 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
B Line - 0.0 miles
889 - 0.2 miles
221 - 0.4 miles
245 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE5649776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have any available units?
709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have?
Some of 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 currently offering any rent specials?
709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 is pet friendly.
Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 offer parking?
Yes, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 offers parking.
Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have a pool?
No, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 does not have a pool.
Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have accessible units?
No, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle