709 143rd Ave NE Unit 25

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unfurnished 1,200 square foot condo unit in the Compton Court Condominiums in the Crossroads neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington. It has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, and 2 covered parking spots. Inside, the unit boasts rich hardwood floors all throughout excluding the bathrooms that have more durable tiled flooring. The lovely kitchen consists of rustic cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth and glossy granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and bright thanks to huge windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. The unit also features electric heating for climate control. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Good news for animal lovers out there, pets are allowed on the property.



Chevy Chase Neighborhood Park, Bellevue Highlands Park and Commissioner's Waterway



Odle Middle School - 0.13 miles, 7/10

Lake Hills Elementary School - 0.33 miles, 4/10

Stevenson Elementary School - 0.11 miles, 3/10

Bellevue Stevenson Head Start - 0.1 miles, unrated



B Line - 0.0 miles

889 - 0.2 miles

221 - 0.4 miles

245 - 0.5 miles



