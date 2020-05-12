704 163rd ave se

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated Lake Hills home in Bellevue! 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. Features include vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling brick wood-burning fireplace, ceramic tile, and hardwood floors. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, granite counters, new painting, lighting fixtures, and accessories. Basement includes bedroom, bath, and family room. Large fenced back yard, patio and garden space for play and entertaining. Great Bellevue location, great schools and walking distance to Lakehill library, restaurants, and coffee. Easy access to I90, downtown Bellevue and Seattle. Rent is $2,850/month. 12month +lease. You'll need first, last and deposit to move in. For questions or showing appointments, please text



