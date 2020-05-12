All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
704 163rd ave se
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

704 163rd ave se

704 163rd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

704 163rd Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated Lake Hills home in Bellevue! 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. Features include vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling brick wood-burning fireplace, ceramic tile, and hardwood floors. Kitchen boasts cherry cabinets, granite counters, new painting, lighting fixtures, and accessories. Basement includes bedroom, bath, and family room. Large fenced back yard, patio and garden space for play and entertaining. Great Bellevue location, great schools and walking distance to Lakehill library, restaurants, and coffee. Easy access to I90, downtown Bellevue and Seattle. Rent is $2,850/month. 12month +lease. You'll need first, last and deposit to move in. For questions or showing appointments, please text

(RLNE4981684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 163rd ave se have any available units?
704 163rd ave se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 163rd ave se have?
Some of 704 163rd ave se's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 163rd ave se currently offering any rent specials?
704 163rd ave se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 163rd ave se pet-friendly?
No, 704 163rd ave se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 704 163rd ave se offer parking?
Yes, 704 163rd ave se offers parking.
Does 704 163rd ave se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 163rd ave se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 163rd ave se have a pool?
No, 704 163rd ave se does not have a pool.
Does 704 163rd ave se have accessible units?
No, 704 163rd ave se does not have accessible units.
Does 704 163rd ave se have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 163rd ave se does not have units with dishwashers.
