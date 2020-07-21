All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
6592 127th Pl SE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

6592 127th Pl SE

6592 127th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6592 127th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This house has so much to offer. Where to begin?

Start with the central location in Newport Hills close to Bellevue, Renton, I-405, Redmond, Issaquah, Seattle, and easy access to many more. Bus and public transit are mere blocks away.

This sun drenched home showcases spacious and warm luxury living in an enchanting neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings and a modern open floor layout welcome you home. Designed for privacy and convenience, this home is truly a rare find.

Amenities include:

> Forever views of greenbelt in back
> EV charging station in garage
> Landscaping by HOA incl. water (lowers utility bill)
> Sunny den overlooking lush greenery
> Cove molding @ ceiling
> Hardwood floors
> Granite countertops
> S/S appliances
> Built-in oven
> Walk-in pantry
> Water/ice in fridge
> Gas fireplaces (2)
> 5-piece master suite
> Large guest bedroom upstairs
> Laundry - W/D
> Heat pump - cooling

Ten minute walk to shopping and dining. Five minute shortcut to bus 114 and 240, as well as as Newcastle Waterline Trail.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

