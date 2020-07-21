6592 127th Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This house has so much to offer. Where to begin?



Start with the central location in Newport Hills close to Bellevue, Renton, I-405, Redmond, Issaquah, Seattle, and easy access to many more. Bus and public transit are mere blocks away.



This sun drenched home showcases spacious and warm luxury living in an enchanting neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings and a modern open floor layout welcome you home. Designed for privacy and convenience, this home is truly a rare find.



Amenities include:



> Forever views of greenbelt in back

> EV charging station in garage

> Landscaping by HOA incl. water (lowers utility bill)

> Sunny den overlooking lush greenery

> Cove molding @ ceiling

> Hardwood floors

> Granite countertops

> S/S appliances

> Built-in oven

> Walk-in pantry

> Water/ice in fridge

> Gas fireplaces (2)

> 5-piece master suite

> Large guest bedroom upstairs

> Laundry - W/D

> Heat pump - cooling



Ten minute walk to shopping and dining. Five minute shortcut to bus 114 and 240, as well as as Newcastle Waterline Trail.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required.