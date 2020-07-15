All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019

5938 123rd Ave SE

5938 123rd Avenue Southeast
Location

5938 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the Newport neighborhood in Bellevue. It is within a seven-minute walking distance to an array of restaurants along 119th avenue and downtown Bellevue is just a fourteen-minute drive from the property. Inside, the home features a gas furnace for climate control and rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and a single-car assigned parking is available for vehicles.

Nearby parks:
Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks and Hazelwood Park

Nearby Schools:
Newport Heights Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 7/10
Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 7/10
Renton Academy - 0.94 miles, unrated
Ymca Day Care-Lake Heights - 0.24 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
114 - 0.0 miles
240 - 0.0 miles
887 - 0.2 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

