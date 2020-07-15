5938 123rd Ave SE

Amenities

This three-bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the Newport neighborhood in Bellevue. It is within a seven-minute walking distance to an array of restaurants along 119th avenue and downtown Bellevue is just a fourteen-minute drive from the property. Inside, the home features a gas furnace for climate control and rich hardwood flooring that complements the neutral-colored walls. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided, and a single-car assigned parking is available for vehicles.



Nearby parks:

Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks and Hazelwood Park



Nearby Schools:

Newport Heights Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 7/10

Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 7/10

Renton Academy - 0.94 miles, unrated

Ymca Day Care-Lake Heights - 0.24 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

114 - 0.0 miles

240 - 0.0 miles

887 - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4549829)