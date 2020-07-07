All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 5624 123rd Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
5624 123rd Ave SE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

5624 123rd Ave SE

5624 123rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5624 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Check out the convenient location of this well maintained and comfortable 3 bedroom townhome in Newcastle.

Enter the home into the beautiful living room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Adjacent full kitchen and dining room with rear access to your private patio, perfect for soaking in the summer sun. Three large bedrooms upstairs, full bath upstairs with half bath downstairs. Access to pool, cabana, and tennis/basketball court. See attached photos!

W/S/G included in rent. Tenant pays Electric. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 123rd Ave SE have any available units?
5624 123rd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 123rd Ave SE have?
Some of 5624 123rd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 123rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5624 123rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 123rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 5624 123rd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 5624 123rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5624 123rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5624 123rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5624 123rd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 123rd Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 5624 123rd Ave SE has a pool.
Does 5624 123rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5624 123rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 123rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 123rd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle