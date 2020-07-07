5624 123rd Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Check out the convenient location of this well maintained and comfortable 3 bedroom townhome in Newcastle.



Enter the home into the beautiful living room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Adjacent full kitchen and dining room with rear access to your private patio, perfect for soaking in the summer sun. Three large bedrooms upstairs, full bath upstairs with half bath downstairs. Access to pool, cabana, and tennis/basketball court. See attached photos!



W/S/G included in rent. Tenant pays Electric. No pets.