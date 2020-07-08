509 165th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Refined quality/meticulous remodel of this stunning home. 2 baths/kitchen stud remodel @ grade normally used @ high end homes. PentalQuartz kitchen counters, custom tile. Top line Bosch appliances DW, MW, 5x gas range & French Door Smart fridge. Whole house remodel included gas/sewer/water lines, new furnace/H20 heater & crawlspace insulation. Complete house "Driftwood" laminate, accent shiplap walls, Nest/Ring.

Walk to parks , cross roads play ground, shopping, library , minutes drive or bike to the Microsoft campus, minutes to all highways (I-90, I-405, SR 520, Bellevue Downtown) . Ready for immediate move-in.



- Next steps

Employment history: last 3 pay stubs or last 3 months bank statements for business owner

Income verification/requirement: Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent

Credit history: Good fiscal responsibility (Credit score 650 or higher)

Rental history: No eviction history in last 5 years

Background check: Back ground check required