Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 AM

509 165th Avenue Northeast

509 165th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

509 165th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Refined quality/meticulous remodel of this stunning home. 2 baths/kitchen stud remodel @ grade normally used @ high end homes. PentalQuartz kitchen counters, custom tile. Top line Bosch appliances DW, MW, 5x gas range & French Door Smart fridge. Whole house remodel included gas/sewer/water lines, new furnace/H20 heater & crawlspace insulation. Complete house "Driftwood" laminate, accent shiplap walls, Nest/Ring.
Walk to parks , cross roads play ground, shopping, library , minutes drive or bike to the Microsoft campus, minutes to all highways (I-90, I-405, SR 520, Bellevue Downtown) . Ready for immediate move-in.


Employment history: last 3 pay stubs or last 3 months bank statements for business owner
Income verification/requirement: Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent
Credit history: Good fiscal responsibility (Credit score 650 or higher)
Rental history: No eviction history in last 5 years
Background check: Back ground check required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
509 165th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 509 165th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 165th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
509 165th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 165th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 509 165th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 509 165th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 165th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 509 165th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 509 165th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 509 165th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 165th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

