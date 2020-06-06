504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86

Amenities

Take a closer look at this snug, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo located on the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, California!



This 870-square-foot unit also comes with 2 assigned uncovered parking spots.



Its homey interior features hardwood flooring and large slider windows. The lovely kitchen has smooth granite countertops with backsplash; fine cabinetry with lots of storage; and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a marble-topped vanity with sink surmounted by a mirror, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



Installed electric heating and A/C serve as climate control in the condo.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. No smoking of any kind in the unit.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Utilities included in the rent: HOA fee which includes trash. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, and water.



Nearby parks: Kelsey Creek Park, Lake Hills Green Belt Park, and Bannerwood Park.



Nearby Schools:

Bellevue Big Picture School - 1.02 miles, 9/10

Odle Middle School - 0.69 miles, 7/10

International School - 0.91 miles, 8/10

Sammamish Senior High School - 0.21 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

889 - 0.1 miles

245 - 0.1 miles

271 - 0.2 miles

226 - 0.6 miles



