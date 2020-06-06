All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86

504 142nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

504 142nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this snug, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo located on the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, California!

This 870-square-foot unit also comes with 2 assigned uncovered parking spots.

Its homey interior features hardwood flooring and large slider windows. The lovely kitchen has smooth granite countertops with backsplash; fine cabinetry with lots of storage; and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a marble-topped vanity with sink surmounted by a mirror, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

Installed electric heating and A/C serve as climate control in the condo.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. No smoking of any kind in the unit.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Utilities included in the rent: HOA fee which includes trash. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, gas, and water.

Nearby parks: Kelsey Creek Park, Lake Hills Green Belt Park, and Bannerwood Park.

Nearby Schools:
Bellevue Big Picture School - 1.02 miles, 9/10
Odle Middle School - 0.69 miles, 7/10
International School - 0.91 miles, 8/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 0.21 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
889 - 0.1 miles
245 - 0.1 miles
271 - 0.2 miles
226 - 0.6 miles

(RLNE5063697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have any available units?
504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have?
Some of 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 currently offering any rent specials?
504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 is pet friendly.
Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 offer parking?
Yes, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 offers parking.
Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have a pool?
No, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 does not have a pool.
Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have accessible units?
No, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 does not have accessible units.
Does 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 142nd Ave Se Unit 86 has units with dishwashers.
