4507 169th Avenue Southeast

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Nestled in the quiet, manicured hills of one of Puget Sound’s most prestigious neighborhoods, this lodge-like Northwest charmer is wrapped in warm woods and bathed in tons of light. Two large wood burning fireplaces sit at either end of the large vaulted ceilings to create a rustic cathedral with all the modern conveniences.



Perfectly designed for entertaining, the open concept family floor plan is drenched in natural light. With soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows, the living spaces are airy and fresh. Holiday hosting is a snap from your bright, spacious kitchen, where you’re sure to always be part of the action. Whip up a feast while friends and family gather around the cozy fireplace. Mingle on the entertainment deck and spread out onto the beautiful privately fenced in grounds.



As your day winds down, the ground floor master suite offers a peaceful retreat with its own access to the back deck and yard. A beautiful spa-style 5-point bath with a large oversized jetted soaking tub and a walk-in shower is the perfect place to refresh and rejuvenate. When you’re ready to get back at it, just step right into you own private office, never having to leave your own private wing.



Located in the state’s #2 School District with easy commuter access to the technology corridor and downtown Bellevue and Seattle. Just minutes from Lakemont Park and Lake Sammamish and the many natural wonders of Cougar Mountain. Don’t miss the endless shopping, dining and entertaining options of this centrally located community. Live the Pacific Northwest.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an office in 2730 sf of comfort!

• Open floor plan great for entertaining

• Large windows and skylights for great natural light

• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Plush NEW carpets throughout

• 3-point Kitchen w/ tons of cabinetry and countertops for spreading your prep

• Fabulous kitchen garden window and skylight

• Open concept family and dining room with wood burning fire place

• Separate formal dining area off kitchen

• Formal sunken living room w/ vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace

• Spacious master suite w/ large walk-in closet, separate access to deck and yard and private office

• 5-piece updated master ensuite bath w/ oversized dual vanity, jetted soaking tub, and walk-in shower

• 3 additional upstairs bedrooms with full shared bath and dual vanity

• Separate laundry room w/ full size washer and dryer and tons of storage

• Large private deck

• Fully-fenced back yard

• Oversized 2-car garage with plenty of work space and storage

• Luscious landscaping w/ year-round yard maintenance included



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms negotiable.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

