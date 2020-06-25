All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4507 169th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4507 169th Avenue Southeast
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:48 AM

4507 169th Avenue Southeast

4507 169th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4507 169th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the quiet, manicured hills of one of Puget Sound’s most prestigious neighborhoods, this lodge-like Northwest charmer is wrapped in warm woods and bathed in tons of light. Two large wood burning fireplaces sit at either end of the large vaulted ceilings to create a rustic cathedral with all the modern conveniences.

Perfectly designed for entertaining, the open concept family floor plan is drenched in natural light. With soaring vaulted ceilings and large windows, the living spaces are airy and fresh. Holiday hosting is a snap from your bright, spacious kitchen, where you’re sure to always be part of the action. Whip up a feast while friends and family gather around the cozy fireplace. Mingle on the entertainment deck and spread out onto the beautiful privately fenced in grounds.

As your day winds down, the ground floor master suite offers a peaceful retreat with its own access to the back deck and yard. A beautiful spa-style 5-point bath with a large oversized jetted soaking tub and a walk-in shower is the perfect place to refresh and rejuvenate. When you’re ready to get back at it, just step right into you own private office, never having to leave your own private wing.

Located in the state’s #2 School District with easy commuter access to the technology corridor and downtown Bellevue and Seattle. Just minutes from Lakemont Park and Lake Sammamish and the many natural wonders of Cougar Mountain. Don’t miss the endless shopping, dining and entertaining options of this centrally located community. Live the Pacific Northwest.

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an office in 2730 sf of comfort!
• Open floor plan great for entertaining
• Large windows and skylights for great natural light
• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Plush NEW carpets throughout
• 3-point Kitchen w/ tons of cabinetry and countertops for spreading your prep
• Fabulous kitchen garden window and skylight
• Open concept family and dining room with wood burning fire place
• Separate formal dining area off kitchen
• Formal sunken living room w/ vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace
• Spacious master suite w/ large walk-in closet, separate access to deck and yard and private office
• 5-piece updated master ensuite bath w/ oversized dual vanity, jetted soaking tub, and walk-in shower
• 3 additional upstairs bedrooms with full shared bath and dual vanity
• Separate laundry room w/ full size washer and dryer and tons of storage
• Large private deck
• Fully-fenced back yard
• Oversized 2-car garage with plenty of work space and storage
• Luscious landscaping w/ year-round yard maintenance included

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit. Terms negotiable.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $6,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
4507 169th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 4507 169th Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 169th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4507 169th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 169th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 169th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 169th Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle