Bellevue, WA
438 155th Ave SE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

438 155th Ave SE

438 155th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

438 155th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
438 155th Ave SE Available 06/06/20 Bellevue Home - Lake Hills - Available for tours on 6/1 and move in 6/6! Lovely Lake Hills Rambler - This well loved and beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Lake Hills offers 3 beds 1.5 bath. It offers an open floor plan that can accommodate any lifestyle. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite, tiles, stainless appliances & fixtures. Hardwoods throughout with new millwork and hardware. Lots of windows in every room to bring in tons of natural light. The one car garage has been insulated & finished. Room for a motorcycle in garage. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed provides additional work space and shop. Extra long driveway for extra parking. Conveniently located between T-Mobile and Microsoft. Close to Crossroads Shopping Center. Sorry, no smoking but a pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To arrange a June 1st tour of this home please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #lakehillsrental

(RLNE4678365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 155th Ave SE have any available units?
438 155th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 155th Ave SE have?
Some of 438 155th Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 155th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
438 155th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 155th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 155th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 438 155th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 438 155th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 438 155th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 155th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 155th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 438 155th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 438 155th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 438 155th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 438 155th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 155th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
