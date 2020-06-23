Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

438 155th Ave SE Available 06/06/20 Bellevue Home - Lake Hills - Available for tours on 6/1 and move in 6/6! Lovely Lake Hills Rambler - This well loved and beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Lake Hills offers 3 beds 1.5 bath. It offers an open floor plan that can accommodate any lifestyle. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite, tiles, stainless appliances & fixtures. Hardwoods throughout with new millwork and hardware. Lots of windows in every room to bring in tons of natural light. The one car garage has been insulated & finished. Room for a motorcycle in garage. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed provides additional work space and shop. Extra long driveway for extra parking. Conveniently located between T-Mobile and Microsoft. Close to Crossroads Shopping Center. Sorry, no smoking but a pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To arrange a June 1st tour of this home please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #lakehillsrental



(RLNE4678365)