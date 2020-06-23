Amenities
438 155th Ave SE Available 06/06/20 Bellevue Home - Lake Hills - Available for tours on 6/1 and move in 6/6! Lovely Lake Hills Rambler - This well loved and beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Lake Hills offers 3 beds 1.5 bath. It offers an open floor plan that can accommodate any lifestyle. Both kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with granite, tiles, stainless appliances & fixtures. Hardwoods throughout with new millwork and hardware. Lots of windows in every room to bring in tons of natural light. The one car garage has been insulated & finished. Room for a motorcycle in garage. Fully fenced back yard with storage shed provides additional work space and shop. Extra long driveway for extra parking. Conveniently located between T-Mobile and Microsoft. Close to Crossroads Shopping Center. Sorry, no smoking but a pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit.
To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf
To arrange a June 1st tour of this home please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725. #avenueoneresidential #bellevuerental #forleasebellevue #lakehillsrental
(RLNE4678365)