Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

415 161st Pl SE

415 161st Place Southeast · (206) 523-9696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 161st Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 415 161st Pl SE · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled house with AC. - Remodeled Lake Hills single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house features a natural light filled living room with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, lower level rec room with fireplace, oak hardwoods, central AC, fenced yard. The oversized 990 SqFt garage has room for a shop or additional storage area.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE5639606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 161st Pl SE have any available units?
415 161st Pl SE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 161st Pl SE have?
Some of 415 161st Pl SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 161st Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
415 161st Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 161st Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 161st Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 415 161st Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 415 161st Pl SE does offer parking.
Does 415 161st Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 161st Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 161st Pl SE have a pool?
No, 415 161st Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 415 161st Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 415 161st Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 415 161st Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 161st Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
