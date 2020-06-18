415 161st Pl SE

Amenities
Newly remodeled house with AC. - Remodeled Lake Hills single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house features a natural light filled living room with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, lower level rec room with fireplace, oak hardwoods, central AC, fenced yard. The oversized 990 SqFt garage has room for a shop or additional storage area.
Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.
(RLNE5639606)