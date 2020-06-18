415 161st Pl SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly remodeled house with AC. - Remodeled Lake Hills single family home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. The house features a natural light filled living room with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2.25 baths, lower level rec room with fireplace, oak hardwoods, central AC, fenced yard. The oversized 990 SqFt garage has room for a shop or additional storage area.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.



(RLNE5639606)